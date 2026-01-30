menu

Valletta blocked as cement mixer gets stuck in Old Bakery Street

The mixer and growing traffic jam are located in the middle of three construction sites with cranes, leaving the cars no room to leave Old Bakery Street

matthew_farrugia
30 January 2026, 3:52pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Photos were sent by a Valletta resident stuck in the traffic jam
Valletta's streets are jam-packed with cars after a concrete mixer got stuck and blocked Old Bakery Street.

The mixer and growing traffic jam are located in the middle of three construction sites with cranes, leaving the cars no room to leave Old Bakery Street.

A commuter who got stuck in the traffic jam sent in photos of the claustrophobic situation in Malta's historic capital.

