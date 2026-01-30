Valletta blocked as cement mixer gets stuck in Old Bakery Street
The mixer and growing traffic jam are located in the middle of three construction sites with cranes, leaving the cars no room to leave Old Bakery Street
Valletta's streets are jam-packed with cars after a concrete mixer got stuck and blocked Old Bakery Street.
A commuter who got stuck in the traffic jam sent in photos of the claustrophobic situation in Malta's historic capital.