PN slams Robert Abela over 'U-turn' on Trump’s peace board

The Nationalist Party has slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela for changing his stance on Malta joining US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

“Following the significant internal divisions [his] statement caused within the Labour Party, it appears that the Prime Minister has once again changed course,” it said. The PN was referring to public comments made by Labour Party officials against Malta joining the board.

On Monday, when questioned by journalists, Abela said the board’s format is “not ideal,” but stated that change can be achieved by being at the table.

The PN said on Tuesday a parliamentary debate must be held before the government takes any decision.

“We still do not know how, when and by whom this invitation was made, nor what conditions are being imposed on our country as part of this invitation,” it said.

The PN said Malta needs “needs a Prime Minister who defends the interests” of the people, not one who “changes his position with every shifting wind.”

The PN also specified that Malta must remain a neutral state, actively working alongside the policies of non-alignment in respect to international law.