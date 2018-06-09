Fireworks factories granted €5,000 to improve safety measures

A total of 27 fireworks factories which operate on a voluntary basis have been given €5,000 each in an effort to improve safety practices, the Justice and Culture ministry said on Saturday afternoon.

The fund, allocated by the Arts Council within the Ministry for Justice, provides voluntary fireworks factories with the opportunity to improve infrastructure with the aim of increasing safety.

Justice minister Owen Bonnici said that the fund will help to support the growth of the popular industry, which plays a significant role in Maltese culture.

“Behind the spectacular and artistic displays that light up our skies, a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes. We want to better recognise and safeguard this work,” Bonnici said.

The fund will not only look to increase the safety standard of the manufacturing process, but also the safety of the Maltese pyrotechnic product.

For fireworks factories to be allocated the fund, ideas and proposals had to be forwarded on how they would achieve the upgrade of the factories and how they would invest in the infrastructure of the factories.

Machinery and tools which would facilitate the manufacturing of fireworks and their safety, how they would invest in equipment that improves safety during the letting off of the fireworks and how collaboration between Maltese fireworks factories would be enhanced, had to also be presented.

“The fund has already resulted in the better regulation of the sector; almost all the fireworks factories are now registered voluntary organisations, allowing the sector to professionalise and regulate itself,” Arts Council Malta executive chairman, Albert Marshall said.

The fund was only open to fireworks factories registered as being voluntary organisations, with factories forming part of band clubs, required to register as a voluntary organisation to be eligible for the fund.