A public affair: Court cautions couple for improper use of balcony

The Court has instructed a couple to keep their lovemaking behind closed doors, and curtains, after the two were reported for engaging in sexual activity on a balcony at a hotel in St Paul’s Bay.

The man and woman, both Ukrainian, were spotted by persons who called the Police after witnessing the pair enjoying some rather public intimacy on the balcony of their bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

The couple were arrested and charged with offending public morals and being intoxicated. The court conditionally discharged the 33-year-old man and his 39-year-old female partner on the condition that they do not carry out another crime within the next 12 months.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud advised the couple not to disrobe in public and to keep their curtains drawn when they could not otherwise keep their clothes on at home. He augured that they enjoy the rest of their stay in Malta.

The Court also ordered a ban on the publication of the accused persons’ names.