Maltese government in ‘positive meeting’ with Venice Commission

Representatives of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission on Monday held a “positive meeting” with deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Justice minister Owen Bonnici.

The commission is an advisory body composed of independent experts in the field of constitutional law.

In a statement, Fearne described the meeting as positive, and one during which the commission “acknowledged the considerable improvements made by Malta in areas such as its justice reform which included a new system to appoint members of the judiciary”.

Bonnici on his part said that one could speak of a constitutional reform because this had started to be implemented. He highlighted reforms such as the removal of prescription on corruption committed by politicians and Malta’s party financing laws, among others.

Bonnici stressed the need for more reforms.

According to the statement, the Venice Commission is in Malta following a request by the Maltese government asking for feedback on the country’s institutions and processes.