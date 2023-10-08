Battles rage on in Israel as Gaza pounded by airstrikes

Eight Israelian “points of engagement” have Hamas militants inside, a day after Palestinian militant group Hamsa’s surprise attack, Israeli military said on Sunday morning.

“Israel is still at war and still completing efforts to take full control of Israeli territory and communities from Hamas,” a spokesperson told international media.

Attacks from Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Saturday morning, saw 5,000 rockets launched towards Israel.

At least 300 people have been killed so far, several were injured in Israel, and dozens have been taken hostage, according to authorities.

Hamas militants have reportedly entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea, and by air using paragliders.

Israel has also launched retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip, and has advised people there to take shelter

These air strikes have killed at least 313 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, Palestinian officials say.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has also become involved in the fighting. It admitted it was behind strikes on Mount Dov, a tract of land claimed by Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

Israel has responded back by also firing into Lebanon