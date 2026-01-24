Starmer calls Trump’s Afghanistan remarks ‘insulting and appalling’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called out Donald Trump’s comments about British troops in Afghanistan as “insulting and frankly appalling”, following remarks by the US President questioning whether NATO allies would support America in its time of need.

Speaking on Thursday, Starmer said: “If I had misspoken in that way, or said those words, I would certainly apologise.”

Trump had claimed that NATO allies “stayed a little back” from the front lines during the Afghanistan conflict, despite 457 British service personnel being killed in the war.

Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan, released a statement saying the sacrifices made by NATO troops “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”.

“In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first, and only, time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call,” the Duke of Sussex said.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.”

The UK was among several allies to join the US in Afghanistan from 2001, after America invoked NATO’s collective security clause following the 11 September terror attacks. The conflict lasted until 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.

Trump’s comments have sparked widespread outrage among UK veterans and politicians. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the remarks a “disgrace”, while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey described them as a “huge insult to our brave soldiers”.

Responding to questions about Trump’s comments, the White House issued a statement saying: “President Trump is right. America’s contributions to NATO dwarf that of other countries.”