Top five must-watch masterpieces from Martin Scorsese
NetCasino's list of Martin Scorcese's best movies
Martin Charles Scorsese is a film director, producer, and screenwriter, as well as an actor with a career span of over 50 years. Through his films, absorbing themes such as catholic concepts of guilt and redemption, crime and tribalism, Italian-American identity & faith became well celebrated among movie lovers.
Raging Bull
This American film is an anecdotal drama based on wrestling released in 1980. The storyline of the movie is based on Jake LaMotta’s journal.
In the film, Jake LaMotta, the protagonist of the film, is a boxer. His self- destructive and uncontrollable anger, animalistic appetite & sexual jealousy destroyed his marital relationship. The film also portrays a character of LaMotta’s brother cum manager, who helps LaMotta to battle out his devils. Joe Pesci played this character.
Though Martin Scorsese was reluctant to develop this film at first, after establishing a strong connection with the storyline, he decided to make a film on this. Thus a new masterpiece had born. The film got released on 19th December, New York, and its box office collection was $23.4 million, a satisfactory amount against the budget of the film ($18 million). Though mixed reviews addressed the film, it was nominated for Academy Awards, and now it is mentioned as one of the best Scorsese’s work.
The Wolf of Wall Street
Martin Scorsese had astonished the entire film world with the film named, The Wolf of Wall Street. It is an American comedy crime film, released in 2013. The storyline is composed of Terence Winter, got from a journal of a similar name by Jordan Belfort.
The storyline binds together a stockbroker, he and his firm Stratton Oakmont got affianced in wild defilement and scam in Wall Street. The film also illustrates the rise and consequent fall of that fraudster Belfort. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has played the role of the protagonist, and he was the producer of this film as well.
Casino
The film “Casino” is another masterpiece made by Martin Scorsese. The film got released in 1995, is an epic crime film starring Sharon Stone, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. The film has its base from a book named, Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas.
The story moves around a handicapper Jewish American Gambling expert, who is placed to oversee daily hotel & casino operations by the Chicago Outfit. The film has portrayed the exact essence of casino enthusiasm with multiple casino scenes.
The Departed
The Departed is a 2006 film written by William Monahan and directed by Scorsese. It is mainly a remake of the film Infernal Affairs. The departed brought together several remarkable stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen & Matt Demon into one platform.
The storyline uses Boston as a backdrop, where an Irish Mob boss plants Collin Sullivan (Damon) in Massachusetts State Police as a mole. On the other hand, Police’s undercover state trooper William Costigan (Leonardo) is investigating for infiltrating Costello’s crew. After recognizing the situation, Costigan & Sullivan both attempt to find out other’s identities.
Taxi Driver
In 1976, another masterpiece of Martin Scorsese appeared and drew everyone’s attention towards it. Taxi Driver, it is an American neo-noir psychological thriller drama film, originated from the efficient writing of Paul Schrader. The movie moves around stars like Jodie Foster, Leonard Harris & Robert De Niro.
The movie tells a story of a lonesome taxi driver, Travis Bickle (De Niro), who is engulfed by insanity and plotting to assassinate presidential candidates. Being utterly detached from reality, he planed these assassinations only because he was obsessed with saving the world. After implementing the first planned to rescue a 12-year-old prostitute Iris (Jodie Foster).
Different slices of human life, special emotions, and numerous unknown stories have been enlightening though Martin Scorsese’s films. He has received multiple Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Awards for intriguing films like Taxi Driver, The Departed & Raging Bull. So, if you consider yourself as a hardcore Martin Scorsese fan, you have already watched many of its films. But if the movies here are new on your list, do watch them without further delay.