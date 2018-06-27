[WATCH] Gżira brush aside Sant Julia in Europa League

Goals by Gżira United’s Amadou Samb and Jorginho were enough to secure an important away victory in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Europa League.

Taking part in their first European club football competition after a 45-year lapse, Gżira secured a comfortable lead that should serve them well for the return leg in Malta on 5 July.

The first goal came from a penalty after 20 minutes, when Samb was trounced by an Andorran defender inside the box. The Gżira player went on to score from the spot.

The second goal came on the 87 minute when a through ball saw Jorginho sprint past Sant Julia’s players from the half way mark to hammer the ball home into the net.

Gżira’s last European cup appearance was in the 1973-74 season when they played in what was then known as the European Cup Winners’ Cup. They lost 2-0 at home against Norwegian team SK Brann and succumbed to a 7-0 drubbing in the away match.

Gżira had back then qualified to play European football after winning the FA Trophy.

The next Europa League game will see Birkirkara FC face FC Klavsvík from the Faroe Islands on Thursday in Malta. Birkirkara are also playing in the preliminary round.