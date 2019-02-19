menu

Dalian Confirm Hamsik Signing

Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang have completed the signing of Slovenia international midfielder Marek Hamsik from Napoli, the club confirmed via social media.

19 February 2019, 3:45pm
The 31-year-old arrives in China after more than 11 seasons with the Naples-based side, where he surpassed Diego Maradona’s tally to become the club’s all-time leading scorer.

He joins a Dalian team that is under new management, with South Korea’s Choi Kang-hee recently replacing Bernd Schuster following a fight against relegation last year during their first campaign back in the Chinese top flight.

Hamsik joins former Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan on Dalian’s books.

Dalian will kick off the season on March 3rd when they travel to Henan Jianye.

