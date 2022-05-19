Animal stewards to educate pet owners on welfare and breed requirements

A pilot project for Animal Welfare Stewards in selected local councils will have the remit to educate animal owners on the legal requirements and report to Animal Welfare authorities in cases where animal abuse is suspected.

The proposal is part of a draft national animal welfare strategy for rules for animal breeders, pet shops, as well as services for boarding, training, grooming, vets and farriers for a diverse range of species in private menageries and zoos.

The strategy calls for potential pet owners to be made aware of the breed-specific requirements before owning or adopting animals to prevent abandonment, the policy states in its introduction.

“Increased surveillance through the legally required microchipping and identity tag may also disincentivise abandonment if owners are traced and made accountable for the care and needs of their animals.”

“Potential owners should be aware of the potential costs associated with owning certain breeds to avoid unsustainable financial burdens which would be detrimental to animal health. Breed specific ailments range from hip dysplasia, spinal abnormalities, with brachiocephalic breeds having predispositions to cardiac and respiratory illness. Education campaigns on the importance of rehoming could be another area of interest,” the policy document states.

This is the second public consultation of its sort, after the agriculture ministry failed to kick-start rules tackling Maltese zoos and the keeping of exotic animals over resistance from zookeepers.

Minister Anton Refalo said the strategy will build partnerships with stakeholders, and deliver an effective and consistent national approach to improve the welfare of animals.

A national educational campaign on animal welfare and a neutering scheme has already been launched, together with the creation of cat cafés and dog parks in coordination with local councils.

“We have tried to include stakeholders with various opinions who may not always agree with us, but will help us create this strategy and vision for the next five years,” Refalo said.

Parliamentary secretary for animal welfare Alicia Bugeja said the strategy includes proposals for a pet cemetery.

“This document’s subsequent intent is to elicit a healthy debate amongst all stakeholders and consumers; in turn providing the opportunity for all to actively participate in this public consultation process by submitting one’s experiences and proposals that one might consider important to be included as part of the National Animal Welfare Strategy.”