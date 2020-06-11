Sneaky ‘farmers’ want countryside rooms with island’s best views

The applicant seeking a permit for an agricultural store and basement in the Natura 2000 site of Tas-Sanap cliffs, in Xlendi, registered himself as a farmer just days before submitting his application in December 2019.

With the holding registered as “not cultivated” by the Agricultural Directorate, and photos from the applicant himself confirming that that the site is not being cultivated, both the Environment and Resources Authority and the PA case officer have cast doubts on the agricultural nature of the proposed development. They described the use of the structure as “dubious” and in breach of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, which bans the erection of structures not considered legitimate or necessary within the rural area.

The application also foresees the development of a reservoir and the planting of olive trees.

Aerial photos also reveal the existence of two illegally-roofed structures within the site, one of which was reconstructed after 2016, which are used as bird trapping rooms, one of which is registered by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit. But both structures are not covered by a planning permit even though the agriculture minister approved the one indicated in a site plan.

The store is being considered in breach of the 2014 Rural Policy because the applicant does not till the required four tumuli arable minimum. Additionally, the location is considered inappropriate for the development of a store since it is as an Area of Ecological Importance and Site of Scientific Importance, Area of High Landscape Value and a Special Area of Conservation.

The ERA also warned that approval would lead to the construction of new passageways since existing access is inadequate. A final decision still has to be taken by the PA’s planning commission.

Fomm ir-Rih non-traditional store

The ERA is also objecting to the reconstruction of an older agricultural store together with a pump room, reservoir, a greenhouse and a boundary wall around a 3,200sq.m site at Fomm ir-Rih.

It said the application was dubious since photos show the site as not being cultivated, with no agricultural related data from the Agricultural Directorate provided.

It also said the proposed location of the store, in a different part of the site from the existing store, will degrade the site, apart from the fact that designs for “numerous apertures” and a “canopy” do not make it a traditional agricultural room.

The ERA said that by enclosing the entire site with a boundary wall, it would fragment the open fields into smaller parcels, as well visually impact the natural surroundings with walls as high as 1.8, given the existing walls are relatively low in height.