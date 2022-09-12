Superintendence drops objection to hotel and cabanas in historical garden

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has dropped its objections to a new three-storey extension to an existing Palazzo, a swimming pool and 13 cabanas in the gardens of Villa Buleben in Zebbug.

The proposal made by developer Daniel Bonnici also foresees the restoration of the existing palazzo, garden, chapel and surrounding boundary walls. Villa Buleben is known in the area as Tal-Baruni.

The cultural heritage watchdog has described the latest plans as a considerable improvement over earlier plans which included “excessive excavation works” within the gardens and underneath the palazzo.

These have now been eliminated with the SCH finding the new proposal not objectionable in principle.

But while giving its blessing for the outline application which sets the parameters for the project, several details like the “design, volumes and massing, and number of the proposed cabanas” will have to be discussed at a full development stage, the SCH said.

Two years ago, the SCH had strongly objected to the initial plans.

The heritage watchdog had also described extensions proposed in the gardens as “excessive, overpowering and totally incongruous with the historic Villa Buleben”.

Significantly the SCH had also recommended increasing the level of protection of Villa Buleben and its gardens from Grade 2 to Grade 1, a step which would preclude much of the proposed development. This is because while Grade 2 scheduling leaves room for limited development around the building, development is not normally allowed next to Grade 1 monuments.

The Environment and Resources Authority has also endorsed the latest plans while requesting more details on the protected trees which would be impacted by the project.

But while the SCH and ERA have warmed up to the latest plans, residents are not impressed and more than 1,000 objections have been presented against the development. Residents contend that the new plans remain incongruous with the historical set up.

Over the past year the Superintendence has dropped a number of objections to major development projects like the Excelsior hotel extension, the addition of extra floors on historical buildings in Sliema and St Julians and the Zebbug development.

This change of heart often followed engagement with developers in the revisions to plans. But sources within the cultural watchdog have expressed concern that this is resulting in situations where developments which are objectionable in principle are rendered acceptable by putting some lipstick on a pig’s face.