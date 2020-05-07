[READ] Gourmet Today May 2020 edition online

Stress. Anxiety. Fear…This is the wealth of emotions many of us have been feeling over the past couple of weeks as we have been hit by the dark cloud of COVID-19.

Most of us are finding ourselves stuck at home for most of the day. Parents are juggling home-schooling, full-time work and other responsibilities. Figuring out “What’s for lunch and dinner?” can be yet another daily challenge.

While many are understandably resorting to ready meals and a pot of instant noodles may seem like the easiest option while self-isolating, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important, particularly in times when the immune system might need to fight back.

This issue is filled with nutritious recipes using the freshest of ingredients that are simple, inexpensive and accessible. With restaurants and fast food joints closing shop, this is the ideal time to get creative with some of our contributors' home-cooked meals.

Registered nutritionist Mariella Porter has also contributed her advice for staying holistically healthy during this time, whilst exercise specialist Dean Sciberras encourages us to stay active from home as he adapts to virtual training sessions and even provides us with a workout plan suitable for all fitness levels.

We catch up with local restaurant owners who share how COVID-19 is affecting business and how they are coping with sudden new realities.

In these difficult times we must be patient, educate ourselves and make health and nutrition a priority. Stay safe. Stay well-nourished. We've got your covered.

Check out the online issue here.