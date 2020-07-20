The event

Between the 21 and 22 August, once again, Marsovin will be holding a unique wine event at their picturesque estate of Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo. The event, Antonin Under The Stars, was named after the award-winning wine Antonin Blanc, which is made from grapes grown on the very same estate.

The event also celebrates the much awaited grape harvest for Vintage 2020, whilst also giving patrons the opportunity to experience the idyllic setting of Marsovin's Gozitan Vineyard, Ramla Valley Estate.

For those who wish to experience and explore further, guided vineyard tours will also be held between 7 and 8pm, by Marsovin's wine specialists. Tours start half an hour before the event's official opening time.

Marsovin will be following the guidelines in place, recommended by the health authorities for outdoor events. What's more, the attendance capping will be reduced significantly, to ensure that there is ample space for people to move around. For this reason, those who wish to attend are advised to book early, as ticket sales will be restricted.

Music and cuisine

The aim of such events is to bring the very best of Maltese culture, quality wines, good and music together. Marsovin has engaged a great line-up of bands to keep patrons entertained. Cutting edge blues band, Vinyl Paradise, will be performing on the 21 August and popular swing band, Swing Nuages, will be performing on 22 August.

Beppe's Restaurant Sannat, renowned as one of the leading restaurant's in Gozo, will be selling mouth-watering food creations, to complement the great selection of Marsovin premium wines, which will be available on the night.

Ticket sales

A limited amount of tickets have ben released and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are being sold at €30 per person, which include: entrance, the Vineyard Tour between 7 and 8pm, a wine glass to use during the event and then take home and Marsovin's premium wine throughout the evening.

Wines served on the nights will also include Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, both of which are made from grapes grown on the very sam estate, along with other Marsovin premium wines.

Food is not included in the ticket price. Transport from the Mgarr ferry to Ramla will be organised at a minimal fee.

Tickets can be purchased online from here.

The wines, the entertainment and the catering, together with the idyllic surroundings of the vineyard will certainly make this event a memorable one.