Gourmet Today Christmas issue out this Sunday with MaltaToday

The 60th edition of this high quality magazine is packed with seasonal recipes for the festive period

philippa_zammit
Last updated on 11 December 2020, 5:57pm
by Philippa Zammit
The 60th issue of Gourmet Today magazine is distributed for free with the MaltaToday on Sunday 13 December
As one of Malta's leading food magazines celebrates its 60th issue, Gourmet Today treats its loyal readers to a special edition, filled with 30 extra special recipes.

To help take the stress out of home-cooking this holiday season, the new issue of Gourmet Today magazine is jam packed with festive recipes from local renowned chefs as well as accomplished home cooks.

Recipes from Gourmet Challenge’s very own chefs Daniel Grech and Alain James Grech are also featured.

Make the most out of the festive season with Gourmet Today, so get your copy of the magazine, free with MaltaToday on Sunday 13 December.

