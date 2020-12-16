[READ] Gourmet Today December 2020 edition online

In the midst of such challenging times, we are still beyond delighted to present the 60th edition of Gourmet Today magazine, where we celebrate all things food. This Christmas season is indeed different. Annual holiday parties have been cancelled, events are virtual, and cooking at home has become a major trend.

To help take the stress out of home-cooking this holiday season, this issue is jam-packed with festive recipes from local, renowned chefs, as well as accomplished home cooks... not to mention somne of Gourmet Challenge's very own contestants.

As 2020 comes to a close, we look forward to seeing more of our favourite bars and eateries returning to business, as well as plenty of new places to visit and flavours to sample.

However you celebrate your Christmas, and however you welcome 2021, the team at Gourmet Today wishes you all good health and happiness. We'll be back with the next issue of the magazine in the New Year.

Check out the online issue here.