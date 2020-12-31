Citrus Festival altered due to COVID-19, products on sale from Kitchen Garden

The annual Citrus Festival hosted by the President of the Republic will change this year as part of the office’s compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The annual event will be held in a different format than usual and instead of being sold at a fair, the citrus products from the President’s orchards will be available at The President’s Kitchen Garden, Attard, from Saturday, 2nd January 2021, until stocks last.

There will be fresh oranges, lemons, mandarins and grapefruit, as well as various citrus confections for sale. All proceeds from this annual initiative will be in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Miriam Vella, spouse of the President George Vella, said that it would have been a pity if the abundance of citrus at the San Anton Palace’s grove was allowed to go to waste due to the pandemic. “An alternative was found so that the public can still enjoy the exquisite taste of Maltese citrus whilst helping those in need,” Vella said.

The President and his spouse visited San Anton Palace’s staff during the harvest of citrus fruit from the Palace’s citrus grove, in preparation for the 2021 Citrus Festival. During the visit, the President and Mrs Vella were accompanied, among others, by Chairperson of the Administrative Board of The Malta Community Chest Fund Marlene Mizzi.