Mother’s Day: give mum’s favourite recipe the French touch at Le Grenier à Pain

Patience, desire, and having the right recipe: that’s the secret of French pastry chef Florian Deville at Le Grenier à Pain Malta, for a delicious cake to celebrate our mothers this Mother’s Day.

“Our mothers have not only birthed us, but taken care of us for years on end, so on this special day... It's our turn to spoil them with some delicious dessert recipes. There’s no need to have the ‘best pastry chef’s’ techniques to impress your mother! It’s all about efficiency and simplicity,” says Florian.

First, a little bit of history...

Mother’s Day has been celebrated since the times of the Ancient Greeks and Romans, with a spring day ceremony honouring Rhea and Cybele, the mother deities of the Gods. But it was Napoleon himself, centuries later, who suggested an official Mother’s Day in spring 1806, to honour mothers of large families!

The modern version came a century later, from a request by American woman Anne Javis at the time of her mother’s death, the second Sunday of May 1907. Javis requested authorities to establish the day in honour of mothers, and it has been the custom now for over 100 years.

In France, the extremely popular tradition is officially set on the fourth Sunday of May. In England, ‘Mothering Sunday’ is always celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is around mid-March. In Germany, mothers do not work on the day. And in Spain, mothers are celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of May where mums and grandmas to not cook a thing! Restaurants throughout the country observe the custom by offering a flower to all mothers and grandmothers.

Now for the good part...

So with Mother’s Day fast approaching, what if this year, you do something different to celebrate your mother? And what if you take the opportunity to test the waters as a pastry cook at Le Grenier à Pain Malta, and have her favourite cake prepared?

For that’s what Malta’s premier French pastry house will do with this fantastic competition for pasty makers who love their mamas! They will win the opportunity to either make a cake of their choice with Le Grenier à Pain Malta’s chef according to their mother’s recipe, or offered a remastered version of the cake by chef Florian, which the winner can enjoy and celebrate with their mother on Mother’s Day!

Here’s what you have to do:

8-30 April 2021

Post an image of the most amazing cake that your mother has made for you on your Facebook page. Make sure that you also tag @legrenierapainmalta on the post.

Or

Send an email on [email protected] with the proposal for your mother’s cake, alongside an image of the cake and the recipe.

2 May 2021

Le Grenier à Pain Malta’s pastry chef Florian will select the cake recipe that he feels is most appropriate for the unique project of celebrating Mother’s Day.

Week of 3 May 2021

Depending on the latest COVID-19 restrictive measures at the time, the lucky winner of the competition will be either be invited to make the cake with Le Grenier à Pain Malta’s chef according to their mother’s recipe, or offered a remastered version of the cake by their chef, which the winner can enjoy and celebrate with their mother on Mother’s Day!

What’s more, the special limited edition Mother’s day cake made by Le Grenier à Pain Malta, will be revealed around the 25 April 2021.

Looking to celebrate your mother in an original way? Book a special cake in advance on Le Grenier à Pain Malta's website here.

Follow your nearest Artisan French Bakery on Facebook: Qormi (Le Grenier à Pain Malta), Mellieħa (Le Grenier à Pain Mellieħa), San Ġiljan (Frensh-Fresh and French Bakes), or Senglea (Rendez-vous by the Snop).