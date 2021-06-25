Gourmet Today summer issue out this Sunday with MaltaToday

Gourmet Today magazine has been a reference point for Maltese home cooks with special emphasis on local produce and seasonality.

The new issue of Gourmet Today magazine is jam packed with nutritious feel-good recipes for summer, plant-based meals, as well as a not so healthy breakfast spread, all from local renowned chefs as well as accomplished home cooks.

The magazine also features an exclusive interview as well as a selection of recipes by Gourmet Challenge’s newly crowned winner, Noel Paris.

Make the most out of the hot summer season with Gourmet Today, so get your copy of the magazine, free with MaltaToday on Sunday 27 June.