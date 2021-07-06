[READ] Gourmet Today summer 2021 edition online

Summertime is officially here! Lunches are back, Euro2020 is on and we’re currently planning our vacations as countries are gradually opening their borders. It’s time to celebrate with Gourmet Today’s selection of luscious dishes that shine using seasonal produce, including fresh salads, pasta dishes, light main meals and desserts... pistachio cheescake anyone? All perfect for alfresco dining on a hot summer night! Many of this issue’s recipes are also vegan or vegetarian adaptable.

Sleep light and wake up to a delicious breakfast… because who doesn’t love breakfast? It’s funny when you think about how many different foods fall in this category. But aren’t you bored of making the same ole’ toast for breakfast, every single day? For us, it’s not breakfast without eggs… be it poached or fried… if it includes eggs, we’re skipping the snooze button. Turn to page 6 to check out Alain and Evelina’s scrumptious breakfast dishes that will make you want to eat eggs all day and make every morning feel like a vacay.

Whether you’re following a plant-based lifestyle or looking to incorporate more flavourful foods into meal planning, there’s something amazing here for everyone.

A special thank you to all our contributors for their beautiful creations and passion for food.

Check out the online issue here.