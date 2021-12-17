[READ] Gourmet Today December 2021 edition online

The festive season is finally here and in this issue we’re on a mission to make our readers ace Christmas in the kitchen, by providing a selection of fabulous recipes, all having a festive feel to them.

Chef Alain James Grech’s Christmas lunch ideas will feed a crowd, from stuffed turkey legs to tiramisu, you have everything you need to make a family-pleasing meal worth the celebration.

If you find yourself in a food coma more often than you’d like thanks to all the festive gatherings, you’re not alone. For many people who have committed and worked hard throughout the year to stay healthy, maintaining that healthy lifestyle can be challenging. Rebecca Mallia Bugeja gives us some tips on staying healthy, whilst putting together a list of simple food swaps that allow you to enjoy all the holiday food you want without feeling constantly full and uncomfortable.

We also catch up with Daniel Pisani from @LifeofMarrow, who speaks to us about life as a vegan and what inspired his brand new recipe book filled with mouthwatering plant-based local recipes.

He gives Gourmet Today a glimpse of some of these recipes; recipes that even though meat-free, could be ideal for a healthy Christmas Day lunch spread.

Whether you’re looking for sweet or savoury, we’ve got you covered.

As 2021 draws to a close, the team at Gourmet Today would like to wish you a happy holiday season.

Check out the online issue here.