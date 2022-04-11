[READ] Gourmet Today magazine April 2022 Easter edition

Strawberries! Fava beans! Peas! There’s a lot to love about spring, and seasonal produce is definitely up there. Each year as January turns to February and February turns to March, we start eagerly pulling out some of our favorite recipes in anticipation of warmer weather and the seasonal ingredients that come with it.

With Easter round the corner, it’s time to start thinking about all our favourite Easter foods, too. In this issue, Chef Alain James Grech has got us all covered with an impressive three course meal to serve on Easter Sunday. We delve deeper into Easter traditions, and from a sweet potato casserole in the USA to a seafood stir fry in the Philippines, we take a look at Easter lunches around the world.

We all love a figolla or two, and maybe even a bite of kwarezimal, but do we know the history behind them? Where did Malta’s favourite treats come from? Rebecca Mallia Bugeja goes back in time and tells all, even throwing in her very own recipes of both.

Whether you’re looking for a main course, a dessert, or an appetiser, you’re bound to find a new recipe you love.

Read the Easter issue here.