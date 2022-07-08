Gourmet Today summer issue out this Sunday with MaltaToday

Gourmet Today magazine has been a reference point for Maltese home cooks with special emphasis on local produce and seasonality.

The new issue of Gourmet Today magazine is jam packed with nutritious feel-good recipes for summer, seasonal meals and healthy desserts, all from local chefs as well as accomplished home cooks. If you’d rather choose to dine out, you can also find some of the best places for your next gastronomical adventure!

The magazine also features an exclusive interview as well as a signature recipe by renowned Chef Raymond Fauzza.

Make the most out of the hot summer season with Gourmet Today, so get your copy of the magazine, free with MaltaToday on Sunday 10 July.