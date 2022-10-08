menu

Gourmet Today October issue out this Sunday with MaltaToday

Get your hands on a copy of Gourmet Today magazine, free with MaltaToday this Sunday

philippaz
8 October 2022, 6:00am
by Philippa Zammit
Lampuki Tacos by Yakof Debono on the front cover of the Gourmet Today October issue
Lampuki Tacos by Yakof Debono on the front cover of the Gourmet Today October issue

Gourmet Today magazine has been a reference point for Maltese home cooks with special emphasis on local produce and seasonality.

The new issue of Gourmet Today magazine is jam packed with nutritious heart warming recipes for autumn, seasonal meals and healthy desserts, all from local chefs and renowned home cooks. If you’d rather choose to dine out, we also feature the best places for your next gastronomical adventure!

Up your game with a seasonal feast of some of our favourite autumnal recipes, so get your copy of Gourmet Today magazine, free with MaltaToday on Sunday.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.