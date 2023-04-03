[READ] Gourmet Today magazine April issue is now available to read online

Spring is in the air and Easter is just around the corner. In the latest issue of Gourmet Today magazine, we've rounded up the best Easter recipes for any type of celebration; be it a big sit-down dinner or a casual spring lunch in the backyard.

Shining the light on fresh seasonal ingredients, we’ve got a bit of everything; warming soup recipes to bridge the gap between seasons, hearty main courses and seasonal sides, as well as vibrant pasta dishes to help celebrate this beautiful new season.

Of course, no Easter menu would be complete without desserts - so we’ve thrown in a few of those, too!

There’s no shortage of fantastic food in Malta and stuffing our faces at some of our favourite eateries is easily among the best things to do. We eat our way through some of Malta’s very best restaurants and Emily Francis compiles a list of some of her current favourite spots. If it’s on the list, we think it’s terrific, and we bet you will, too.

Check out the Easter issue here.