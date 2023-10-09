October issue of Gourmet Today magazine now available to read online

Hey there, foodies! Get ready to embark on a mouthwatering adventure in the October edition of Gourmet Today magazine. We've got a lineup that's as cosy as your favourite sweater and as satisfying as a warm bowl of soup on a gloomy autumn day.

The star of this issue is kitchen magician herself, Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk. She's taking Maltese classics and giving them a twist that will make your taste buds dance. Just look at those Kapunata Arancini – golden, crispy, and bursting with flavour. And those ‘Brunġiel Mimli’? You won't believe how good an aubergine can taste until you try hers. Oh, and the Mqaret? They're not just on the cover just for show – they're a sweet revelation!

But hold onto your aprons, because there's more! The Mediterranean Culinary Academy is bringing you the essence of autumn with recipes like butternut squash risotto that'll warm your soul and chicken tagine that's like a culinary hug.

We're also taking you behind the scenes to Mġarr, where the Muscats have mastered the art of sun-dried tomatoes.

And because we know you love dining out as much as we do, we've ventured out to some of our favourite eateries this season. From American diners to chic dining spots, we've got your dining plans sorted.

So grab a fork and dive into October's culinary wonders. Whether you're in the kitchen or just daydreaming about your next meal, this issue's got you covered. Happy eating!

Check out the issue here!