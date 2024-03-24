Easter issue of Gourmet Today magazine out today

Get ready to explore the flavours of Easter in our latest Gourmet Today issue! First things first, feast your eyes on our cover star, Chef Steve Scicluna, reigning supreme from the kitchen of Risette restaurant in Valletta. If you haven't had the pleasure of sampling his fine, classy, and downright creative cuisine, well, you're in for a treat! Inside, we're dishing out a delicious restaurant review that'll have you booking your table faster than you can say "bon appétit"!

Now, let's talk Easter feasting! We've got all the recipes you need for a traditional three-course lunch that'll have your taste buds singing. Kusksu soup to start, followed by succulent lamb shank, and rounding off with St Joseph's heavenly żeppoli, courtesy of the culinary geniuses at Ta' Marija restaurant.

But wait, there's more! Prepare to be blown away by our feature on Easter dessert delights. Yes, we're ditching the usual figolli for some out-of-the-box treats, thanks to Yesenia from Apron & Whisk. Brace yourselves for innovative desserts like kwareżimal cheesecake and strawberry and vanilla cream buns. Who said Easter treats had to be predictable?

And speaking of remarkable talents, we've caught up with the unstoppable Gwen, an 11-year-old culinary prodigy who's taking the food world by storm.

From an online cooking club during lockdown to TV spots and cookbooks, Gwen's got the magic touch, especially with her famous figolli treats. Get ready to be inspired by her passion, kindness, and unstoppable drive.

Last but not least, we're taking a detour to Le Pisani restaurant in Devon, where Malta meets Devon's green hills. Darren Caruana's culinary journey is a testament to perseverance and passion, serving up authentic Mediterranean cuisine and fostering cultural exchange one pastizz at a time.

So buckle up! This Easter issue is packed with flavour, fun, and a whole lot of foodie goodness. Let's dive in and make this Easter one to remember!

Get your copy, free with the MaltaToday!