Cannoncini | Italian puff pastry cannoli with pastry cream
Indulge in homemade goodness with these delectable vanilla pastry cream-filled cannoli by Yesenia Consoli from Apron and Whisk. A golden puff pastry shell envelops the luscious cream, creating a dessert fit for any occasion
Makes 12
Ingredients
For the pastry
- 1 sheet puff pastry
- 10 g sugar
- 1 egg for egg wash
- icing sugar
For the vanilla pastry cream
- 500 ml full fat milk 2 cups
- 30 g cornstarch
- 50 g sugar
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 tsp vanilla bean paste or seeds from one vanilla pod
- 1/2 tsp salt
-
Method
The vanilla pastry cream
- In a small saucepan with the heat turned off, combine together all the pastry cream ingredients. Cook your cream filling on medium heat, stirring continuously until it thickens. It is important to not move away from the cream while cooking as once it thickens you have to remove it from the stove immediately or it will burn. Place the cream into a clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap, making sure that the plastic wrap is touching the cream. Leave it to cool down in the fridge for at least an hour.
The cannoli
- Preheat the oven to 200°C or 400°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Open the puff pastry and sprinkle the sugar over. Cut 12 equal stripes lengthwise.
- Spray with cooking oil the cannoli moulds or foil. Wrap around each mould, a strip of dough, making sure that every time you turn a piece of dough overlaps itself.
- Place the cannoli on the baking tray and brush with egg wash. Bake for around 15-20 minutes.
- Once they have a nice golden brown colour, take them out and let them cool slightly.Remove the mould and let them cool completely.
Assembly
- Fill a piping bag with the pastry cream and fill each cannoli with the cream. Sprinkle some icing sugar on top and serve.