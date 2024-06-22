Summer issue of Gourmet Today magazine out this Sunday!

Excitement is brewing as Gourmet Today magazine, your ultimate guide to fresh, seasonal recipes and the vibrant food scene in Malta, hits the shelves tomorrow, free with MaltaToday newspaper. This special summer edition is packed with mouth-watering recipes and tantalising features that celebrate the best of the season.

Gracing the cover of this issue is renowned Chef Filippo Siena, Executive Chef at the Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge atop the Embassy Valletta Hotel. We had the pleasure of visiting this stunning venue to sample some of Chef Siena’s favourite dishes, each paired with refreshing cocktails. The breathtaking views of Valletta only enhance the exquisite dining experience, making it a must-visit this summer.

Dive into the culinary creations of Yesenia Consoli from Apron and Whisk, who brings us an array of fresh, seasonal recipes perfect for summer. Whether you're planning a casual barbecue, a refreshing picnic, or a sophisticated dinner party, these recipes will inspire you to make the most of the summer season.

Summer is synonymous with refreshing cocktails, and our special cocktail feature has you covered. Not only do we provide a collection of delightful cocktail recipes, but we also list our top cocktail hotspots around the islands. Whether you’re in search of a chic rooftop bar or a cosy beachside lounge, you'll find the perfect spot to enjoy a summer drink.

From delectable recipes and in-depth restaurant reviews to food-related events happening across Malta this summer, this issue of Gourmet Today has it all. Whether you’re a home cook, a foodie, or someone who loves exploring new dining experiences, you’ll find plenty to enjoy.

Don't miss out on this fantastic issue of Gourmet Today magazine, free with tomorrow's MaltaToday newspaper. Grab your copy and embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the vibrant flavours and stunning sights of Malta this summer.