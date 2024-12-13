Festive issue of Gourmet Today magazine out this Sunday!

This Sunday, don’t miss the Christmas edition of Gourmet Today, available free with MaltaToday newspaper.

Gourmet Today unwraps a spectacular holiday edition brimming with culinary inspiration, festive flair, and heartwarming stories. On our cover, we spotlight Mamachi, the latest sensation at Portomaso Marina, St Julian’s. Known for its daring Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine and lively nightlife, this trendy restaurant is redefining the dining scene. Curious about the buzz? Don’t miss our in-depth review to uncover Mamachi’s unique magic.

Our festive feast section is a holiday spread dreams are made of! Palazzo Castelletti presents a spread featuring Seared Scallops with Linguine in Citrus Butter Sauce, savoury porchetta, and tender Seared Duck—all dishes perfect for elevating your Christmas celebrations. For effortless hosting ideas, Yesenia Consoli of Apron and Whisk offers a selection of festive bites that combine elegance with ease, ensuring your gatherings are as impressive as they are delicious.

We also delve into the stories behind the food. Meet Marilena and Sam, the passionate visionaries behind Brillace Café. Their dedication and love have turned their coffee shops into cherished havens for locals and visitors alike. Learn about their journey and the secret ingredients that make their cafés a cornerstone of the Maltese community.

Adding a fresh twist to the mix is Jake Caruana, a 17-year-old private chef who is already making waves in Malta’s culinary world. In his exclusive interview, Jake shares the inspirations behind his craft and some of his favourite recipes, including a showstopping Beef Wellington that’s destined to be the star of your holiday table.

Whether you’re looking to create luxurious meals, discover inspiring culinary stories, or simply savour the joy of good food, this edition of Gourmet Today has it all.

Don't miss out on this fantastic issue, free with Sunday's MaltaToday newspaper.

Wishing you a delicious Christmas from all of us at Gourmet Today!