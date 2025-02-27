Savina brings chocolatey twist to nanna’s prinjolata

Carnival in Malta would not be the same without the beloved prinjolata, a towering, almond laced, meringue-covered confection.

This year, however, there’s an exciting new twist on the classic treat. Savina’s Prinjolata Crunchy Chocolate with Candied Fruit is a delightful spin on the traditional favourite that promises to bring all the flavours of prinjolata in a bite-sized, chocolatey form.

So how did this modern reinvention come about? Speaking to GozoToday, Marketing Manager at The Magro Food Village Maureen Micallef said it all started with a simple idea.

Fresh off the success of their bottled imbuljuta, a classic Maltese chestnut and chocolate drink launched last Christmas, the team set their sights on a new challenge.

“We create our products to make exceptional gifting, and this too was our aim behind Savina’s Prinjolata Chocolate; a traditional dessert which one can now gift too.”

For Savina, January is a time for both reflection and innovation. In fact, last January, the Savina marketing team gathered not only to review the past year but also to brainstorm fresh ideas for new products to bring to life. The inspiration for this latest creation came from their existing range of specialty chocolates.

“By mid-January, the project was approved, and it was announced that we would be having our own ‘prinjolata chocolate’ this carnival. When an idea is born, we visualise it to the end, and we all get excited about it.”

Bringing the Prinjolata Crunchy Chocolate to life was no small feat. “Due to the tight timeframe, this was a full-blown, gas-down project,” Micallef said.

From recipe development to packaging, marketing, and production, everything had to be done at full speed.

They first started by creating the recipe with countless trials and tastings. “We cannot afford to be on a diet around here,” Maureen joked.

Once the final recipe was approved, the Savineurs, as the artisans at Savina call themselves, set to work, ensuring each piece was hand-decorated to perfection. “We all put our hearts into our ideas… and this was one proud project to work on,” Maureen added.

Striking the perfect balance between crunchy and chocolatey

So, what exactly goes into making this crunchy, chocolate coated delight? The secret lies in meticulous recipe refinement.

Their starting point was an old family recipe from John Magro’s grandmother. Magro still chairs all product development meetings with unwavering enthusiasm, but transforming prinjolata into chocolate form wasn’t without its hurdles.

“Grandma obviously didn’t have the prinjolata in a chocolate form, so the challenges began. We added and deducted ingredients till we felt we had the right taste, which was not always easy.”

Even after perfecting the recipe, a trial production run revealed that making one bar and producing multiple batches don’t always yield the same results, leading to further refinements.

Whether paired with coffee, wine, or eaten straight from the box, the Prinjolata Crunchy Chocolate is an indulgence in any form.

Of course, reinventing a national favourite is bound to raise a few eyebrows. But Savina insists their creation is meant to complement, not replace, the original.

“In no way would we want to minimise the tradition of the original prinjolata, it was not our intention. We just love the fact that we can still enjoy the prinjolata taste in small bites, which feels less sinful.”

What’s next?

With this latest success, the team at Savina is already buzzing with new ideas.

“Before we had even finished our Savina ‘Prinjolata’ chocolate project, we were already exploring new ideas. We know there’s more work coming our way,” Maureen said. “Every project needs its own time and dedication, but we’ll undoubtedly be back with more Maltese artisanal products soon.”

For now, Maltese Carnival-goers can enjoy a new way to indulge in their favourite festive treat, one crunchy, chocolatey bite at a time.