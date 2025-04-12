Easter issue of Gourmet Today magazine out this Sunday!

The season of sunshine and chocolate overload has arrived, and with Easter just around the corner, we’re celebrating the tastiest way we know how: with a fresh, flavour-packed edition of Gourmet Today magazine!

In this issue, we’re going full-on festive, starting with a batch of buns that are almost too cute to eat. Yesenia Consoli from Apron and Whisk brings us five brioche creations, from chocolate-stuffed bunny buns to dreamy pistachio rolls. Soft, rich, and filled with flavour, they’re guaranteed to be the star of any Easter table or afternoon tea!

Next, we sit down with sister chefs Ramona and Roberta Preca, who open up about their kitchen beginnings, how their family legacy shaped their love for food, and what it really means to create side-by-side. Spoiler: it includes a lot of laughter and bold flavours. Even better? They’ve shared a few of their favourite recipes with us; dishes straight from the heart that you’ll want to cook on repeat.

For the rebels who love tradition with a twist, chef Sam Farrugia is serving up something special. His Easter lamb dahl with apricot and coconut takes the classic centrepiece and infuses it with bold, comforting spices; think warm, fragrant, and totally unforgettable.

And if you’re craving a change of scenery, Emily A. Francis invites us to slow down and cherish the simple joys of Ta’ Ġinġel Farm, a charming agritourism spot in the heart of St Paul's Bay. Expect fresh produce, open skies, and authentic local flavour.

So whether you’re here for sweet buns, savoury mains, or simply to soak up some spring inspiration, this edition is full of reasons to celebrate.

Get your copy this Sunday!