Gourmet Today magazine summer issue now available to read online

There’s something magical about summer food. Maybe it’s the ripe tomatoes, the scent of basil, or just the way a long lunch somehow turns into dinner without anyone noticing. This issue of Gourmet Today is all about that feeling, slow, sunny, generous, and the joy of sharing good food with the people you love.

We kick things off with La Dolce Vita on a Plate, a dreamy little series from the team at Villa Bologna Restaurant. Their recipes are inspired by the warmth and simplicity of Italian home cooking; nothing fancy, just delicious food made with heart. Think silky vitello tonnato, punchy caponata, pesto-smothered gnocchi, and yes, that perfect crème caramel you spotted on our cover.

We also had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with Lorraine Cauchi, the heart behind Lolly’s Kitchen. Lorraine started cooking when she was just 15 in her mum’s kitchen, and she hasn’t stopped since. She’s patient, passionate, and deeply curious, a true home cook who cooks with feeling. She’s shared two of her favourite recipes with us (and trust us, you’re going to want to try them).

On the wilder side of things, we’ve got a love letter to the bajtar tax-xewk, Malta’s iconic prickly pear. These weird and wonderful fruits are a whole mood: fierce on the outside, sweet on the inside, and absolutely everywhere come August. We dive into their story and share three ways to put them on your table.

And if your sweet tooth is calling, Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk is here to answer. Her summer desserts are pure joy: creamy lemon posset, a cheesecake kissed with mango and passion fruit, and a blueberry peach crisp that’s basically sunshine in a dish.

Finally, we take a wander through Malta’s new interactive wine museum in Buskett. It’s part history, part science, and all about celebrating our unique native grape varieties, with a few glasses along the way.

So grab a fork, pour yourself something cold, and tuck in. This summer, we’re doing things the Mediterranean way: with flavour, feeling, and lots of seconds.

Check out the summer edition here!