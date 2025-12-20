Gourmet Today festive issue out this Sunday

Gourmet Today’s winter issue lands this Sunday, serving up a mix of interviews, festive recipes and culinary stories.

Gracing the cover is acclaimed chef Francesco Mazzei, whose career has taken him from a small gelateria in Calabria to Michelin-starred restaurants and some of the most respected kitchens in London and beyond. In this issue, Gourmet Today catches up with Mazzei as he divides his time between Corinthia London and Villa Corinthia in Malta, embracing the best of both worlds. Deeply rooted in Mediterranean tradition, Mazzei continues to champion honest, seasonal cooking, celebrate local produce, and mentor emerging talent, creating instinctive dishes that reflect the places he calls home.

The winter Issue also features an in-depth interview with Daniel Pisani, marking the launch of his second book, The Mediterranean Island Kitchen. More than a recipe collection, the book offers a personal and authentic exploration of the Mediterranean way of life. Through island journeys spanning Malta, Sicily, Sardinia, and Mallorca, Pisani weaves together personal journal entries, cultural insight, and over 100 wholesome vegetarian recipes inspired by tradition and lived experience.

For festive hosts, Yesenia Consoli of Apron and Whisk brings the fun with recipes designed to impress without the stress: think crostini wreaths, jalapeño poppers puff pastry twists, caramel brownie trifle cups, and Oreo pinecone truffles.

And that’s just the beginning. Packed with more recipes, interviews, and seasonal inspiration, the winter Issue of Gourmet Today is your perfect companion for food, travel and festive cheer.

