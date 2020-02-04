menu

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 8: Charlene Montebello vs Mary Baldacchino

Charlene and Mary go head-to-head in the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM 

philippa_zammit
4 February 2020, 11:44am
by Philippa Zammit
Participants: Charlene Montebello vs Mary Baldacchino

Mystery ingredients: Beef fillet, quail eggs, truffles, polenta, pecorino

Mystery Judge: Neil Darmanin

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chef Neil Darmanin.

Mary was the winner of the 8th episode with a total score of 56 out of 90. Charlene received a total score of 52 out of 90.
 

Watch the full episode below: 

