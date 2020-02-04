menu

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 9: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Florina Silvio

Patrick and Florina go head-to-head in the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM 

philippa_zammit
4 February 2020, 3:21pm
by Philippa Zammit
Participants: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Florina Silvio 

Mystery ingredients: Fresh scallops, pork mince, multigrain wraps, parsnip abd halloumi cheese

Mystery Judge: Chef Mark Dimech

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chef Mark Dimech

Patrick and Florina both scored a total of 54 points out of 90.

Watch the full episode below: 

