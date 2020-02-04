[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 9: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Florina Silvio
Patrick and Florina go head-to-head in the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM
Participants: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Florina Silvio
Mystery ingredients: Fresh scallops, pork mince, multigrain wraps, parsnip abd halloumi cheese
Mystery Judge: Chef Mark Dimech
The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Chef Mark Dimech
Patrick and Florina both scored a total of 54 points out of 90.
Watch the full episode below:
