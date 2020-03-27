menu

[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 16: Charlene Montebello vs Mario Grech

Charlene and Mario go head-to-head in the second round of the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM 

philippa_zammit
27 March 2020, 1:59pm
by Philippa Zammit
Charlene Montebello and Mario Grech
Participants: Charlene Montebello vs Mario Grech

Mystery ingredients: Beef liver, pancetta, gbejna with sundried tomatoes, mango and puff pastry

Mystery Judge: Giovanni Fortugo

Charlene Montebello
Chef Giovanni Fortugno
Mario Grech
The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Giovanni Fortungo. 

Philippa Zammit, Chef Daniel Grech and Chef Giovanni Fortugno
Mario was the winner of the 16th episode with a score of 77 out of 90, whilst Mary received a score of 55 out of 90.

Charlene's dish
Mario's dish
Watch the full episode below: 

