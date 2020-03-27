[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 16: Charlene Montebello vs Mario Grech
Charlene and Mario go head-to-head in the second round of the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM
Participants: Charlene Montebello vs Mario Grech
Mystery ingredients: Beef liver, pancetta, gbejna with sundried tomatoes, mango and puff pastry
Mystery Judge: Giovanni Fortugo
The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Giovanni Fortungo.
Mario was the winner of the 16th episode with a score of 77 out of 90, whilst Mary received a score of 55 out of 90.
Watch the full episode below:
