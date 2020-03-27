[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 16: Charlene Montebello vs Mario Grech

Participants: Charlene Montebello vs Mario Grech

Mystery ingredients: Beef liver, pancetta, gbejna with sundried tomatoes, mango and puff pastry

Mystery Judge: Giovanni Fortugo

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Daniel Grech, Philippa Zammit and Giovanni Fortungo.

Mario was the winner of the 16th episode with a score of 77 out of 90, whilst Mary received a score of 55 out of 90.

