[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 17: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Jessica Tanti

Patrick and Jessica go head-to-head in the second round of the mystery box challenge. Gourmet Challenge airs every Thursday at 6:30pm on TVM 

philippa_zammit
27 March 2020, 3:32pm
by Philippa Zammit
Patrick Attard Baldacchino and Jessica Tanti
Patrick Attard Baldacchino and Jessica Tanti

Participants: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Jessica Tanti

Mystery ingredients: Rack of lamb, chickpeas, green cauliflower, quinoa and local cheese with pepper.  

Mystery Judge: Nicky Deguara

Jessica Tanti
Jessica Tanti
Chef Nicky Deguara
Chef Nicky Deguara
Patrick Attard Baldacchino
Patrick Attard Baldacchino

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Alain James Grech, Philippa Zammit and Nicky Deguara, head chef of Two Buoys.

Philippa Zammit, Alain James Grech and Chef Nicky Deguara
Philippa Zammit, Alain James Grech and Chef Nicky Deguara

Jessica was the winner of the 17th episode with a score of 63 out of 90, whilst Patrick received a score of 50 out of 90.

Jessica's dish
Jessica's dish
Patrick's dish
Patrick's dish

Watch the full episode below: 

