[WATCH] Gourmet Challenge episode 17: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Jessica Tanti

Participants: Patrick Attard Baldacchino vs Jessica Tanti

Mystery ingredients: Rack of lamb, chickpeas, green cauliflower, quinoa and local cheese with pepper.

Mystery Judge: Nicky Deguara

The taste of the dish, presentation and execution of the recipe were evaluated by the three judges Chef Alain James Grech, Philippa Zammit and Nicky Deguara, head chef of Two Buoys.

Jessica was the winner of the 17th episode with a score of 63 out of 90, whilst Patrick received a score of 50 out of 90.

Watch the full episode below: