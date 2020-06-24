Knives out: the Gourmet Challenge grand finale

After 38 weeks of inedible disasters and iconic dishes on Gourmet Challenge, we have reached the final phase of the difficult and unpredictable culinary competition, which will air over two episodes in a two-part season finale.

Gourmet Challenge is hosted by Chef Daniel Grech and Philippa Zammit, with special appearances from Chef Robert Cassar, Chef Alain James Grech and several other well-known chefs and culinary experts who joined the panel as mystery judges. From pigs’ brains to hearts, the judges were ready to try it all!

Gourmet Challenge featured 16 aspiring chefs and home cooks competing for respect, recognition – and a prize. Over four phases, the 16 participants were paired up against each other, and presented with a special mystery box selected by the hosts and judges.

At the end of every competition, participants were assessed based on presentation, their capabilities, flair and culinary expertise. Those with the highest number of points moved on to the next phase of the competition.

Last week, the competition bid farewell to Gino Manfredi and Loris Ciulla in part two of the semi-finals, who were sent home following a task that saw them create a dish with pig’s heart, Bratwurst, pita bread, pomegranate molasses and dried figs.

This Thursday, Thais Sampaio and Llewwlyn Xerri will stride into the kitchen with their eyes on the big prizes: A weekend break at the luxurious Corinthia Hotel in London as well as a trip on one of Hamilton Travel’s mini cruises. The loser’s blood, sweat and tears won’t be in vain as the runner up will be awarded a Eur300 voucher from Arkadia.

In the first episode, the participants will tackle their final dishes with hopes of coming out on top. In part two, which will air the following week, we will see the judges assess both participants based on their (what we hope to be) spectacular creations.

Get ready to tune in to TVM on Thursday evening at 6:30pm to watch Thais and Llewwlyn go head to head in Malta’s most exciting cooking face-off and get one step closer to being crowned the star of Gourmet Challenge.