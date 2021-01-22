Gourmet TV
French rack of lamb
As seen on Gourmet Challenge, Kurt Cassar's rack of lamb is seared, and coated with honey, mustard and basil flavoured bread crumbs
Ingredients
- 1 rack of lamb
- 4 tbs mustard (preferably French)
- 3 tbs honey
- Few leaves of basil
- 150g breadcrumbs
- 2 medium sized potatoes
- Salt and pepper
- 4 baby carrots
Method
- Pre heat the oven to 250
- Mix the honey and mustard.
- Blend the basil, leaves and the breadcrumbs in a food processor.
- Trim and clean the rack of lamb, leaving no skin if possible. Baste with some olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Heat a pan/baking tray (that can go into the oven), pour some oil and seal the lamb for about 2 minutes on each side. Place in the oven for 10 minutes.
- Peel the carrots and potatoes and slice them thinly.
- Sautee’ the carrots and potatoes with a knob of garlic butter and a sprig of thyme.
- Brush the rack with the honey and mustard mixture, then dip it in the breadcrumb and basil.
- Put in the oven for an additional 5 minutes. Then leave to rest for at least 5 minutes.
- The carrots can be cooked in the same tray of the lamb and blend them to make puree’ adjusting with seasoning. If too thick, add some water and if too runny, add with some corn flour and water mix. Otherwise, leave them whole and enjoy!
Note: If using baby carrots leave them whole, but if using normal carrots opt for the puree’.
