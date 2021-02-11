Gourmet TV
[WATCH] Burrata, prawn and truffle risotto
Burrata pairs well with prawns but as seen on Gourmet Challenge, a drizzle of truffle honey and grated black truffle takes Pierre Vella's risotto dish to new heights
Serves 2
Ingredients
- Parsley
- 2 carrots
- Olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- 3 celery sticks
- 160g Arborio rice
- 10 large king prawns (local)
- 2 fresh black truffles
- 1 small jar white truffle butter
- One burrata
- A little white truffle honey
Method
- Kick off the stock: Roughly chop the onions, carrots and celery. Sautee them in a little olive oil and add boiling water.
- Chop finely an onion and sauté lightly and add some finely chopped garlic to taste. Peel and devein the prawns. Remove the heads from all prawns except from one for each serving.
- Sauté on low heat the prawn heads with roughly chopped garlic. Keep cooking the prawn heads until they release their flavour. Add a little stock to extract extra flavour and when ready extract the pulp from them to use as a sauce to top the risotto!
- Start the risotto: Put the risotto in a dry pan and heat it until it is warm to the touch! Then start adding the stock keeping the rice well moistened and stirring the rice.
- Once rice is halfway done add the truffle butter and the onions. Then as rice cooks add the burrata and stir well. At this point stop adding stock as the burrata will release its own liquid. This should take you close to the rice being complete. Finely grate some black truffle in the Risotto and mix well. Check consistency and texture and add some more stock if required. Rice needs to be al dente!
- Now cook the prawns on high heat in olive oil and garlic. Watch well as they cook rapidly! Then chop some of the prawns to mix with the risotto, leaving some whole.
- Finish the risotto with a little butter to get a nice “mantecatura” and season well.
- Plate the risotto. Place the whole prawn in a cheffy way and garnish with the other prawns.
- Grate some fresh black truffle! Add chopped parsley. Finish off with a little truffle honey.
