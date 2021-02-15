[WATCH] Pan roasted lamb rump with cucumber salad and gremolata

Ingredients

Serves 3

For the lamb

3 lamb rump off the bone, fat cap on

Veg oil

Salt

Pepper

80g butter

1 sprig thyme

1 sprig rosemary

2 chopped shallots

1 clove garlic

100ml white wine

100ml water

For the Gremolata

100ml olive oil

50g tossed pine nuts

1 bunch mint

1 bunch parsley

½ clove garlic, minced

For the cucumber salad

1 large cucumber

100g Greek yogurt

½ clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 bunch of mint

Method

Pan fry the lamb on the fat until crispy, flip and add the garlic, herbs and butter and baste on low heat. Place lamb on a tray and bake for 10 minutes 180 degrees. In the same pan, add the onions and lamb trimmings and fry well, add white wine and reduce, add water and reduce, add the butter cubes and seasoning in the sauce and pass through a fine sieve. Rest the lamb for 10 minutes until core temperature of 54 to 60 deg is reached.

The gremolata

Chop everything and mix with olive oil season with salt and pepper.

The cucumber salad

Mix the yogurt with the vinegar, chopped mint and garlic. Season Make cucumber ribbons using a potato peeler and mix with yogurt mix. To assemble the dish, place cucumber salad on plates, slice the lamb and place on napkin to remove extra juices. Place lamb neatly on plates, garnish with gremolata and finish with the lamb sauce.

Watch Chef Alain Grech creating the dish from stratch and Yanica and Pierre going head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:

