[WATCH] Chicken curry with cashew and almond paste
Cashews and almonds add a velvety richness to Frank Zammit's flavourful ginger chicken recipe on Gourmet Challenge... pair with naan bread and a side of rice for the perfect meal. Watch him and Nate Darmanin go head-to-head to see who was crowned the star of the episode
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
- 50g unsalted cashew nutes
- 50g raw almonds
- Spices such as paprika, cumin, chili etc
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Rice
- Olive oil
- Naan bread
Method
- Boil a pot of water for rice, and cook as per instructions.
- Heat oil in a skillet, cut chicken into cubes and start cooking slowly.
- Peel the ginger, chop it up roughly and put it into the blender together with garlic, almonds and cashew nuts. Add some olive oil to help with the consistency of the paste.
- Add spices to the paste according to your preference.
- Add the paste to the chicken and mix well in skillet.
- Cook chicken until tender. When almost done, add the Greek yogurt and let reduce slightly.
- Plate and serve with a side of rice and warm Naan bread.
