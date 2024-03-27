Marsovin launches 'Artist Edition' wine series with Henry Falzon's art

Marsovin Winery proudly unveils the 2023 vintage of its distinguished 'Artist Edition' wine series, 1919, celebrating the founding year of Marsovin by Chevalier Anthony Cassar.

As a long-standing supporter of the Maltese art scene, Marsovin’ s 1919 range intertwines the realms of wine and art, showcasing the rich connection between the winery and local artists.

Each year, a gifted Maltese artist is handpicked to create a visual representation of the harmonious blend of wine and art cultures. Their work is subsequently digitized and incorporated into the labels of the 1919 white, rosé, and red wines, maintaining a distinctive style and presentation. Their stunning art pieces proudly adorn the walls at Marsovin Winery as part of its esteemed art collection.

This year, Henry Falzon’s paintings grace the vintage labels. “My father is a winemaking enthusiast, and I've always assisted him in fermenting grapes. Being familiar with the process, I sought to pay tribute to the vines that produce these grapes. I visited one of Masovin' s vineyards and became mesmerized by the vines and their dancing shadows at different times of the day.” – Henry Falzon.

The 1919 wine series continues to gain popularity, resonating with both local and international wine enthusiasts.

The 1919 white boasts a blend of Chardonnay, Moscato and indigenous Girgentina grapes, exuding fruity notes of apples, limes, and a hint of orange blossom.

The 1919 rosé, crafted from Grenache, Shiraz and indigenous Ġellewża grapes, reveals a luminous hue paired with aromatic rose petals, ripe cherries, and subtle herbaceous undertones.

Finally, the 1919 red blends Ġellewża and Merlot to create a complex, full-bodied wine bursting with robust fruit flavors of forest berries, Amarena cherries, and figs, accentuated with hints of pepper, sweet spice, and fresh tobacco.

“Being chosen by a brand with more than a century of history is incredibly special, in my opinion. I'm thrilled, to say the least, and the experience brings a mixture of pride and responsibility. Thanks to this project, I can introduce my visions to a wider audience while strengthening Marsovin' s ties to local artists.” – Henry Falzon.

Henry Falzon is a self-taught artist who has been involved in the public art scene for many years. His artistic journey began in his childhood, marked by sketches and doodles, and gradually progressed over time. During his teenage years, Henry delved into black-and-white film photography, an endeavour that lasted a decade. His experience with film photography provided invaluable lessons that honed his skills in composition, storytelling, tonal values, and colour. Henry primarily creates original pastel drawings but also works with oils and acrylics.

To indulge in the 1919 wine range, visit the website or selected restaurants across Malta and Gozo.