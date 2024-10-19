October issue of Gourmet Today magazine out this Sunday

As autumn settles in, it’s time to ditch the summer salads and embrace the heartier fare that warms the soul—and what better way to do that than with pumpkins? In this edition of Gourmet Today, Yesenia Consoli of Apron and Whisk shows us that pumpkins are more than just Halloween decorations. From carob roasted pumpkin and pumpkin shakshuka to pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, her recipes will make you wonder how you ever lived without this seasonal superstar!

Now, if you’re ready to trade your kitchen for a fancy night out, we’ve got you covered. Head over to Contessa at The Phoenicia Malta, where elegance meets mouthwatering Southern Mediterranean dishes. With dishes that are as beautiful as they are delicious, you’ll feel like royalty with every bite. Trust us, your Instagram followers will thank you.

For those nights when you just want to kick back, Henry J. Beans is calling your name. Grab your friends and dig into a full rack of ribs. Get ready to roll up your sleeves, dig in, and create a mess—because nothing says 'comfort food' like sticky fingers!

But wait, there's more! We explore a fresh take on Maltese classics at Ta' Marija, with dishes like stuffed rabbit that are anything but ordinary.

Finally, we had the pleasure of chatting with Clint Grech, the culinary genius behind De Mondion, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Mdina. With its Top Rated Restaurant Award, dining here is nothing short of spectacular.

And to top it all off, we’ve included a fabulous gift guide to help you find the perfect foodie presents this season. Whether you’re shopping for a home chef or a sweet-toothed friend, we’ve got you covered!

Don't miss out on this fantastic issue of Gourmet Today magazine, free with tomorrow's MaltaToday newspaper. Grab your copy and embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the vibrant flavours and stunning sights of Malta this autumn.