American style vegan pancakes

These vegan pancakes are light, fluffy and make the perfect weekend morning breakfast

11 May 2020, 4:20pm
by Marrow
Vegan pancakes by Daniel Pisani
Makes 6

Ingredients

  • 75g buckwheat flour
  • 75g oat flour
  • 220 ml plant based milk
  • 2 medium ripe banana’s
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 pinch of salt

Method

  1. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients well to form a runny batter.
  2. Oil the bottom of a nonstick pan and place over medium heat. When the oil is hot, pour around 2 tablespoons of  the batter into the pan. Cook until small bubbles form in the middle of the mix, about 3-5 minutes. Flip and cook about 2 minutes more on opposite side. Repeat until all batter is used, adding oil to skillet as needed between the pancakes.
  3. Add any toppings you wish.  We like topping ours with some fresh fruits and nuts, maple syrup as well as vegan nutella!

