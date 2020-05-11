Recipes
American style vegan pancakes
These vegan pancakes are light, fluffy and make the perfect weekend morning breakfast
Makes 6
Ingredients
- 75g buckwheat flour
- 75g oat flour
- 220 ml plant based milk
- 2 medium ripe banana’s
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 pinch of salt
Method
- In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients well to form a runny batter.
- Oil the bottom of a nonstick pan and place over medium heat. When the oil is hot, pour around 2 tablespoons of the batter into the pan. Cook until small bubbles form in the middle of the mix, about 3-5 minutes. Flip and cook about 2 minutes more on opposite side. Repeat until all batter is used, adding oil to skillet as needed between the pancakes.
- Add any toppings you wish. We like topping ours with some fresh fruits and nuts, maple syrup as well as vegan nutella!
