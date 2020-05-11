Recipes
Meagre and spring veggie pie
Celebrating the best of spring's vegetables with Edward Diacono's delicious recipe
Ingredients
For the pastry
- 1kg flour
- 350g butter
- 50g salt
- 100 water (add more if needed)
- 1 egg (For egg wash)
- Seasoning
- 2 cleaned artichoke hearts
- 500g cleaned broad beans
- Bunch of Asparagus
- 1 onion
- 1 garlic clove
- 3 filleted Gurbel
- Fresh herbs (parsley,mint and basil)
- Tablespoon of kunserva
- 100ml water
Method
The pastry
- Cut the butter into small cubes; pass the flour through a sieve in a large bowl and start rubbing in the butter with your fingertips till it ends up like a crumble.
- Make a well in the mixture and gradually start mixing in the water slowly till you get a pastry form. Knead for 5 minutes using the palm of your hand.
- Wrap in cling film and leave it rest in the fridge for half an hour.
The filling
- Finely chop your onions and garlic and sweat down till transparent.
- Add the kunserva and fry for a couple of minutes.
- Add the cleaned artichoke hearts, broad beans and asparagus.
- Cook for 5 minutes and season with salt and pepper. Add the water and fresh herbs and simmer for 10 minutes on a very low heat. Cut your fish into large chunks and add into the mixture raw and mix well.
- Prepare your tin by buttering the sides and bottom well. Open your pastry and line the tin with the pastry. Fill it with the mixture all the way to the top.
- Open up another piece of pastry to seal the pie. Make sure you seal the sides and edges well by using a fork to press down on the pastry.
- Preheat your oven to 180 degrees.
- Finish off the pie by brushing it with egg wash and cook for 40 minutes.
