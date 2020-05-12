menu

Artisanal tomato pie with a tofu cream filling

David Fava's beautiful tomato pie with a creamy vegan tofu filling is simple, delicious and perfect for lunch or dinner 

Serves 6-8 slices

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 2 cups whole-wheat flour
  • Few pinches salt
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ½ cup + 1 -3 tbsp cold water (add water slowly – not all at once!)

For the filling

  • 300g firm tofu
  • ½ + 1/3 cup oat cooking cream
  • 4 tbsps nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsps maple syrup (or agave syrup)
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

For the topping

  • Around 12 sliced cherry tomatoes.
  • 3 slices heirloom tomatoes (big tomatoes – for visual effect)
  • 1 tbsp rosemary powder
  • 1 tbsp thyme
  • 2 tbsps olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic roughly chopped
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • Some fresh basil leaves

Method

  1. In a large bowl mix the flour and salt.
  2. Then add the olive oil and mix in with a fork.
  3. Proceed to slowly adding the water until a dough forms.
  4. Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes and set aside, sealed, in fridge for 1 hour.
  5. Slice the heirloom tomatoes keeping the top part with the stem for visual effect.  Slice into rough 1 cm slices. (You should need between 6-8 slices to cover the pie)
  6. Place the tomatoes into a large bowl and season with the olive oil, rosemary, thyme.
  7. Place all the filling ingredients into a kitchen machine and simply blend everything.  Does not need to be very smooth.
  8. Place the filling into a bowl and set aside.
  9. Bring dough out of the fridge, roll it out (should be quite thin) and spread the filling onto the centre of the dough and even it out.
  10. Leave a few centimeters from the edge of the crust empty.
  11. Place the sliced tomatoes on top of the filling.
  12. Add the remaining chopped garlic.
  13. Fold the empty edge of the crust.
  14. Lightly brush the folded edge with some olive oil.
  15. Sprinkle black sesame seeds on the edge of the pie.
  16. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for around 45 minutes.
  17. Let sit for 10 minutes after taking the pie out.
  18. Drizzle the last tablespoon of maple syrup
  19. Garnish with some fresh basil.

 

