Artisanal tomato pie with a tofu cream filling
David Fava's beautiful tomato pie with a creamy vegan tofu filling is simple, delicious and perfect for lunch or dinner
Serves 6-8 slices
Ingredients
For the crust
- 2 cups whole-wheat flour
- Few pinches salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ cup + 1 -3 tbsp cold water (add water slowly – not all at once!)
For the filling
- 300g firm tofu
- ½ + 1/3 cup oat cooking cream
- 4 tbsps nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsps maple syrup (or agave syrup)
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
For the topping
- Around 12 sliced cherry tomatoes.
- 3 slices heirloom tomatoes (big tomatoes – for visual effect)
- 1 tbsp rosemary powder
- 1 tbsp thyme
- 2 tbsps olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- Some fresh basil leaves
Method
- In a large bowl mix the flour and salt.
- Then add the olive oil and mix in with a fork.
- Proceed to slowly adding the water until a dough forms.
- Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes and set aside, sealed, in fridge for 1 hour.
- Slice the heirloom tomatoes keeping the top part with the stem for visual effect. Slice into rough 1 cm slices. (You should need between 6-8 slices to cover the pie)
- Place the tomatoes into a large bowl and season with the olive oil, rosemary, thyme.
- Place all the filling ingredients into a kitchen machine and simply blend everything. Does not need to be very smooth.
- Place the filling into a bowl and set aside.
- Bring dough out of the fridge, roll it out (should be quite thin) and spread the filling onto the centre of the dough and even it out.
- Leave a few centimeters from the edge of the crust empty.
- Place the sliced tomatoes on top of the filling.
- Add the remaining chopped garlic.
- Fold the empty edge of the crust.
- Lightly brush the folded edge with some olive oil.
- Sprinkle black sesame seeds on the edge of the pie.
- Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for around 45 minutes.
- Let sit for 10 minutes after taking the pie out.
- Drizzle the last tablespoon of maple syrup
- Garnish with some fresh basil.
