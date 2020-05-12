Recipes
Avocado bacon cheese burger
In this recipe, Chef Daniel Grech replaces the bun with avocado and stuffs this burger with beef, cheese, bacon and so much goodness
Ingredients
- 150g minced beef
- (chuckroll or knuckle)
- 1 whole Avocado ready to eat
- 1 lettuce leaf
- 2 slices tomato
- 2 slices raw onion
- 2 slices low fat red leichester cheese
- 2 slices streaky bacon
- Little bunch of rucola
- 1 large sweet potato
- Fresh rosemary
- Poppy seeds
- Low fat plain yogurt
- 1 garlic clove
- Fresh chives
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Cajun spice
- Paprika
Method
The sweet potato fries
- Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees.
- Cut sweet potatoes into thin slices.
- Place on baking tray and season with olive oil, fresh rosemary, salt and pepper. Place in the oven until golden brown.
The dipping auce
- Place low fat plain yogurt in a bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix together together with finely chopped garlic as well as finely chopped fresh chives.
The burger
- Prepare the avocado bun by removing the skin. To do this get a spoon and slide it between the avocado and the skin.
- Place one part on the plate to be the base of your burger. Stack it with lettuce, tomato and onions.
- Form the minced beef into a patty and season with salt and pepper both sides.
- Pre-heat a non-stick pan with some olive oil and sear the patty on both sides for 2 minutes.
- Remove and place on baking tray, while keeping the pan on low heat to sear the bacon rashes.
- Top your beef patty with red Leicester cheese and bacon. Place in oven until cheese is beautifully melted.
- Place on the avocado bun you had already prepared.
- Place the other piece of avocado slowly on top.
- Sprinkle with Cajun spice, paprika and poppy seeds and its ready to eat.
More in Recipes
Recipes
Recipes