Avocado bacon cheese burger

In this recipe, Chef Daniel Grech replaces the bun with avocado and stuffs this burger with beef, cheese, bacon and so much goodness 

12 May 2020, 6:43pm
Avocado burger by Chef Daniel Grech
Ingredients

  • 150g minced beef
  • (chuckroll or knuckle)
  • 1 whole Avocado ready to eat
  • 1 lettuce leaf
  • 2 slices tomato
  • 2 slices raw onion
  • 2 slices low fat red leichester cheese
  • 2 slices streaky bacon
  • Little bunch of rucola
  • 1 large sweet potato
  • Fresh rosemary
  • Poppy seeds
  • Low fat plain yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Fresh chives
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Cajun spice
  • Paprika

Method

The sweet potato fries

  1. Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees.
  2. Cut sweet potatoes into thin slices.
  3. Place on baking tray and season with olive oil, fresh rosemary, salt and pepper. Place in the oven until golden brown.

The dipping auce

  1. Place low fat plain yogurt in a bowl.
  2. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Mix together together with finely chopped garlic as well as finely chopped fresh chives.

The burger

  1. Prepare the avocado bun by removing the skin. To do this get a spoon and slide it between the avocado and the skin.
  2. Place one part on the plate to be the base of your burger. Stack it with lettuce, tomato and onions.
  3. Form the minced beef into a patty and season with salt and pepper both sides.
  4. Pre-heat a non-stick pan with some olive oil and sear the patty on both sides for 2 minutes.
  5. Remove and place on baking tray, while keeping the pan on low heat to sear the bacon rashes.
  6. Top your beef patty with red Leicester cheese and bacon. Place in oven until cheese is beautifully melted.
  7. Place on the avocado bun you had already prepared.
  8. Place the other piece of avocado slowly on top.
  9. Sprinkle with Cajun spice, paprika and poppy seeds and its ready to eat.

Marrow
